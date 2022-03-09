TAGG worried over cedi depreciation, calls on Bawumia to speak

Vice President of Ghana , Mahamudu Bawumia

Members of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) have expressed worry over the long silence of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the free fall of the Cedi.

“Now a businessman needs as much as GHS760,000 to get a $100,000 for business but not too long ago a businessman needed GHS640,000 for $100,000”, the group lamented.



According to the TAGG, in less than a quarter of the year, the Cedi has depreciated close to about 50 percent.



TAGG said they expect to hear the Vice President speak on the current free fall of the Cedi.



David Amoateng, president of TAGG expressed these worries in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie, host of Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM, Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

He disclosed that every businessman in the country is worried about the exchange rates at which the cedi is depreciating in the second term of the New Patriotic Party's administration.



He urged the Vice president, who is the Head of the Economic Management Team to come out with some explanation on the alarming cedi depreciation.



“As business people, we need some answers on the exchange rate,” he said.



He admitted that the current exchange rate is a headache for every businessman in the country.