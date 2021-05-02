TBM Group inspires excellence in staff on May Day

TBM Group staff in a group photo

Source: TBM Group

In appreciation of their extraordinary efforts toward work, while serving the needs of the nation during one of the most challenging years for businesses ever, TBM Group has awarded 10 employees from 7 of its enterprise teams that constitute the group in celebration of International Workers’ Day.

In an exclusive event laced with live band music, comedy, food, inspiring speeches and goodwill messages by renowned business leaders, it was truly a special evening for the recognition of good work dubbed “Celebrating Hard Work and Contribution to Nation Building”. After a 4-year history as a company, this was the first of its kind.



Captains of industry who graced the occasion are Nathan Lee-Winans Annobi, CEO of PaySwitch Company Limited; Kojo Asamoah, CEO of Bebe Electronics; and Nana Opoku-Acheampong, CEO of Ecfactum Limited. Other dignitaries include Dr. Genevieve Duncan Obuobi, Branch Sales and Service Manager of Fidelity Bank Ghana and Author; Dr. Vincent Akorlor, an orthopaedic surgeon at 37 Military Hospital; Rev. Mary Obeng Ofosu of Peace Calvary Baptist Church; and Rev. Isaac Opoku.



The guest of honour and keynote speaker, Samuel Kofi Acheampong who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcast Network said that “this is the action needed to overcome the massive changes industries and businesses are facing posed by the challenges of a COVID-19 year. It is important to inspire clients to come on a journey with you but critically this will collectively evolve staff into proactiveness.”



The evening would have been incomplete without celebrating the people who made this possible. The awards evening saw TBM Group applauding their teams and individuals who had achieved greatness over the last twelve months with a small after-party by their colleagues. Unanimously, they perceived the awards as a booster that they look forward to annually.

The CEO of TBM Group, Thara Brigitte Mills, mentioned that “our employees do so much each day to keep our clients engaged and lift their fellow team members. It is therefore important to celebrate the drivers of the ideas as it is my wish that God bless the work of their hands as they aspire to live well as mentioned in Book of Psalm 90:17.



We are extremely proud of their efforts during these extraordinary times and circumstances, and we hope that this scheme will help set an agenda on our company’s future leveraging proactivity and innovative thinking among staff.”



To date, TBM Group’s ambition and pioneering spirit have led them to this point in Ghana and going forward their values will ensure they keep running faster than the competition. Again, hard work and agility are the key factors that enabled them to achieve phenomenal growth in such a short space of time.