TOR Restructuring: Energy Ministry receiving proposals from strategic investors

Aerial shot of the Tema Oil Refinery

Source: GNA

Minister responsible for Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe has disclosed a restructuring plan to revamp the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Mr Joseph Cudjoe said that the Ministry of Energy was receiving proposals from potential strategic investors that would bring in the necessary fund and technologies which would help the Tema Oil Refinery to operate as expected.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Cudjoe said that the Ministry of Energy was counting on that window provided by the potential strategic investors to restructure the Tema Oil Refinery.



“At the moment, I know the Ministry of Energy is receiving proposals from potential strategic investors for the restructuring and so we are looking at that window where these strategic investors will bring in the necessary funds, the necessary technical technologies and so on for it to operate as expected…so that is the restructuring plan”, he said.



He, however, stated that even though Tema Oil Refinery was not functioning as it should, the government of Ghana would continue to commit resources to protect its assets.



He argued that the government was not wasting state resources to keep the Tema Oil Refinery which had not been fit for purpose.

“When you have a building, dilapidated, sitting there and people are stealing furniture, glass louvres, will you put a security man and pay him even though the building is not bringing you rents? Will you do that? If you will do that, then you use the same to measure what is happening at the Tema Oil Refinery.



“Until you get the money to renovate it for it to earn the rent you want, will you abandon it? If no, then let’s be reasonable citizens and expect what is happening as a meantime while we look for a long-term solution”, he argued.



The Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency spoke about plans for defunct State-owned Enterprises, saying, “Defunct means they are not functioning and so we will dispose of them. We have a list of those defunct state companies.



“I have to work with the Finance Minister; that we want to go to Cabinet and seek Cabinet approval and then trigger disposing of those defunct the companies,” he said.