TOR collection sector exceeds revenue target

Chief Revenue Officer Geoffrey Oduro Kwaasi (right) presents an award to an officer

Source: GNA

The Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in 2021 exceeded its targeted revenue collection from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) by 4.18 percent.

Chief Revenue Officer Geoffrey Oduro Kwaasi, the Sector Commander, who announced this said they had set a collection target of GHC5.38 billion but ended up raking in more than GHC5.6 billion



Mr. Kwaasi was speaking at the sector’s 2021 end of year get-together and awards night.



He said this was achieved through the effort of all stakeholders - the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Bulk Distributing Companies (BDCs), and the auditors.



He entreated officers of the Custom Division in the TOR Collection Sector to continue to give it their all to enable them to meet the target revenue target set for this year.



Mr. Baffour Yaw Asare, Deputy Commissioner, in charge of Petroleum Operation, GRA Customs Division, commended the TOR collection sector for collecting approximately 72 percent out of the total petroleum tax target of GHC7.8 billion, last year.



The petroleum tax collection target for this year is GHC9 billion. He said he was confident that the sector would hit over 70 percent.

He spoke of strong measures put in place to check revenue leakages, saying, “in previous years, there were always allegations of leakages, this year we are on the same point with them, and it means that we are doing something that is right.”



He said they had metered all the pipes both inlet and outlet supply pipes and installed metre sensors on storage tanks to make stocktaking easier.



“We are hoping to train 50 of the officers in downstream petroleum management and with that, we hope that we will achieve our target.”



Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, NPA Chief Executive Officer, applauded the officers for the good work done in 2021.



He encouraged the OMCs and BDCs to put the growth of the country at the heart of everything that they were doing, saying, “your prosperity is meaningful only in the context of a prosperous nation.”



Awards were presented to some of the officers for outstanding performance.