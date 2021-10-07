TOR owes everybody including lunch providers – IMC chair

TOR is Ghana's only refinery established in 1963

The Chairman of the Interim Management Committee at the Tema Oil Refinery Norbet Anku says the organization owes “almost everybody including their lunch providers”.

According to him, stakeholders in the industry are unable to trust TOR because they have not been able to manage their finances and operations well over the years.



The comment comes on the back of the interdiction of some staff of the organization over alleged stealing and disappearance of products.



“Everybody who has been in TOR knows that these things (stealing and product losses) happen. For some reason, they are unable to bring it to the public domain. Every day products are missing and it keeps happening. Everybody knows it. So I have given those indicted 30 days to explain themselves on how the product losses occurred. Nobody is contesting the 105 thousand litres of diesel that is missing or any of the rest including the 18 big drums.



“As we speak TOR owes everybody. We owe GRA over 185million cedis, we owe SSNIT, we owe Tier 2 and even the company that provides us lunch,” Mr Anku told Francis Abban on Morning Starr Wednesday.



He however noted the fortunes of the company can be turned around if there are no interferences in operations.

The company in a statement Tuesday said some staff including management members are being probed over the corruption at the firm.



“The Interim Management Committee (IMC) at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Ltd. has as part of its ongoing mandate to conduct Technical and HR audits, and also access viable business partnerships for the Refinery have concluded that consistent product and financial losses need to be eradicated completely if the Refinery is to meet its vast potential.



"Hence the IMC has committed to establishing a ‘zero tolerance culture for unacceptable product losses’, commenced investigations into a number of product storage and transfer losses recorded in the company over a period of time.



“Consequently, a number of workers who hold various positions of responsibility and accountability with respect to the transfer of products have been queried and interdicted pending the outcome of investigations”.