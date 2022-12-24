0
TOR to start operating by end of February 2023 – Deputy Energy Minister

Tema Oil Refinery 1 Calls have been intensified for the operationalization of the refinery

Sat, 24 Dec 2022

A deputy minister of energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has said full operations at the Tema Oil Refinery will commence by the end of February 2023.

Calls have been intensified for the operationalization of the refinery as fuel prices kept increasing in 2022.

Egyapa Mercer’s assurance came after the announcement by the President to provide affordable fuel for Ghanaians.

“The expectation of management, at the last meeting that we held at the office of his Excellency the President, was that by the end of February, they expect that they would start refining products at TOR,” the minister is quoted by myjoyonline on December 21, 2022 as having said.

He also disclosed that Ghana is expecting to receive the first shipment of refined petroleum products from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between January 10 and January 12, 2023, as a part of the gold for oil programme.

“In fact, all the necessary agreements that needed to be executed have been executed. A lot more interest has been shown by other oil traders…,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
