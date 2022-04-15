0
Menu
Business

TTIPP doubles natural gas delivery capacity for WAGPCo

Mohammed Amin Adam Fresh Deputy Minister for Energy Dr. Amin Adam

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The pipeline extension Project from Takoradi to Tema, referred to as the Takoradi-Tema Interconnection Project has enhanced the natural gas delivery capacity for the West African Gas Pipeline Company, WAGPCo from 140 million cubic feet to 235 million cubic feet a day.

As the company celebrates 10 years of commercial operations in Ghana, Managing Director of WAGPCo, Mr. Gregory Germani said partnering with stakeholders in the Gas sector contributed to the successes chalked up.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company, WAGPCo was developed to support accelerated economic growth of the West African sub-region.

It currently provides vital infrastructure linking four cities, Lome, in Togo, Cotonou, Benin and Tema & Takoradi in Ghana. The Company supplies natural gas for power generation to complement other energy generation sources.

With a decade of commercial operations and a strong start in 2021, the Managing Director of WAPCo, Mr. Gregory Germani said the Company is in a better position to deliver natural gas to customers in the next decade.

"With tremendous support from the government of Ghana, GNPC, Ghana Gas with technical support from ENI Ghana. An extension of the WAGP was completed as part of the larger Takoradi-Tema Interconnect Project, TTIPP.”

Deputy Minister for Energy Dr. Amin Adam pledged the Ministry’s commitment to continue partnering countries in the sub-region to further consolidate WAGPCo’s success story as a module for international integration.

Dr. Amin Adam intimated that “We wish that WAPCo will leverage the experiences gained to further collaborate with other partners in the sector to make Ghana a hub for reliable, efficient and cleaner generation of power, not only for the development of Ghana alone but for the entire region of West Africa.”

The 10-year celebration was climaxed with the unveiling of a West African Map statue, signifying a successful regional integration of its operations.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case
Becca's husband reacts to gym video
Hudson Odoi jams to Daddy Lumba's 'Aben wo ha' as reports of Ghana switch heighten
Police officer in gun battle with suspected robbers at gas station; one shot
'Patient detention' room uncovered at St. Joseph Hospital - Report
Ghana have turned us into training horses - Nigerians slam Super Eagles over Mexico friendly
Nigerians unhappy with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after he explained Yuroba name
GFA to appoint Otto Addo as substantive Black Stars coach - Reports
'Abused' woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding