TUC appeals for 20% cost of living allowance to cushion public sector workers

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has appealed to government to grant public workers a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of 20 percent.



According to General Secretary of the Union, Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah, the allowance will better cushion many public sectors that have made and continue to make many sacrifices amid the current economic conditions.



Addressing this year’s May Day celebrations in Accra, the TUC boss further called on government to overhaul its Single Spine Structure, implement the removal of some petroleum taxes and increase the minimum wage to cushion public sector workers.



“I will like to conclude with a very very special request to you. Given the rising cost of living, we will like to humbly appeal to you, to use your executive powers to grant a cost-of-living allowance of at least 20% to all public service workers.

"Here, I’m not talking only about those on single spine. I’m also talking about the Armed Forces, the Police Service, the Prison Service, the Immigration Service, the Fire Service and all the security and intelligence agencies. The cost-of-living allowance must also be extended to workers in the private sector who’re earning just GH¢365 per month”, Dr. Baah stated.



The TUC General Secretary further said, “We also expect that this will be extended to all those pensioners on the SSNIT scheme who’re earning just GH¢300 a month.



“Mr. President, this will not only cushion workers and pensioners from the harsh effects of inflation. But even more importantly, it will prevent mass poverty in this country amongst the working people, who’re contributing so much to the development of our country”.



Dr Yaw Baah however lamented the increasing cost of living in the country and questioned why citizens continue to suffer despite the various assets Ghana has.



“Mr. President, Ghanaians are suffering too much. This is not the country that was envisaged by our leaders who fought with their tears and blood to gain independence for us. God has endowed us gold, diamond, forest, ocean, oil and other resources, therefore nothing can justify the high incidents of severe poverty, destitution and suffering in Ghana today, 65 years today.