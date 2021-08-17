TUC demands meeting with Airport MD over his alleged assault of staff

Workers of the company have been demonstrating against management

The Public Service Workers Union of the TUC has written to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company requesting a meeting over the alleged assault of a union member of the Ghana Airport company by the MD.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Yaw Kwakwa is alleged to have physically assaulted the worker at the premises of the company during a staff meeting.



Workers of the company had met over the nonpayment of their welfare deductions into the respective fund managers and SSNIT.



The meeting is expected to take place on August 27, 2021.



The latest Auditor General’s report on the management of the staff deductions said: “We noted that the Company had not transferred a total of GH¢7,553,997.10 as welfare and other insurance deducted on behalf of staff to the various Fund Managers. We recommended to Management to honour this obligation as entrusted to them,” the report said.

The report also noted the company overspent its approved budget for 2020.



“Contrary to Regulation 23 and 27 of the Public Financial Regulations, 2019 (L. I. 2378), the Company had spent above its approved budget by a GH¢25,695,842.64. Non-compliance with the above Regulation had accounted to this irregularity. We recommended to Management to spend within budget as it put stress on the financial position of the Company”.



