TUC insists government must remove taxes on fuel

Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of TUC

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has vehemently rejected claims by the government that it cannot afford to remove taxes on fuel.

According to the umbrella body of workers, it will continue to push for the removal of taxes on fuel to cushion Ghanaians in the wake of the current economic hardships in the country.



Dr Yaw Baah, the Secretary-General of TUC said this in reaction to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo‘s claims that the government cannot afford to remove taxes on fuel.



According to the president, the government cannot afford to lose some four billion Ghana Cedis of revenue as a result of the removal of taxes on fuel.



He (president) said this is the time these taxes are needed the most for the development of the country.

But the TUC's General Secretary disagrees with the president on that score adding that it is time the government does something for its citizens.



“If you do something a bit more for your citizens, you have not lost anything,” he argued.



He maintained that the president was only concerned with the revenue it was getting from the taxes and not about alleviating the plight of the people, he (the president) superintendents over.



Dr. Baah said these in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.