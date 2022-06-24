0
TUC to strike over 20% unpaid Cost of Living Allowance

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has hinted at plans to embark on a strike if government fails to grant the 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

The TUC has also indicated that until its demands are met, it will not renege on its decision to strike over the next few weeks.

According to the congress, government is yet to fulfil its demand for a 20 percent COLA made during the May Day celebration.

Speaking at a press conference held on Friday, 24 June 2022, at Kasoa in the Central Region, the TUC Secretary-General, Dr Yaw Baah said: “Workers have formed the union, they have selected leaders and to protect their interest.

“What we all agree is that the conditions now are not good. Inflation is running in the 20 per cents, when we were negotiating for public sector workers inflation was less than 10 per cent.”

He noted that it is the worker’s right to demand improved condition of service.

“If we, as unions, we are demanding something to improve the lives of workers, we can’t call it disturbances, it is our legitimate right to fight for the workers of this country because without them Ghana will be nothing,” Dr Baah.

He added that: “We expect government and employers to know that we cannot live with this any longer.”

