TVET key to addressing unemployment—Dr. Nyarko

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Source: GNA

Government has been urged to commit more resources to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a means of addressing the growing graduate unemployment in the country.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, said it was time to pay attention to entrepreneurship, saying that “TVET is a key to address the unemployment situation.”



“TVET is one of the key areas that can help reduce the growing graduate unemployment the country is facing, and I’m of the view that the government must continue to commit more resources to it,” he noted.



This was in a speech delivered on his behalf by John Amoako, the second Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party for Kwadaso Constituency at the 3rd graduation ceremony of the Ghana National Association of Garment Makers in the Kwadaso Municipality, in Kumasi.



In all, 13 students graduated, including 12 females and one male.



They were issued certificates for completing their studies in fashion and designing.

Dr. Nyarko launched a project a year ago, to equip 30 youth with employable skills in Kwadaso, and three out of them were among the graduating students.



Dr. Nyarko said it was imperative to empower Ghanaian youth with practical skills to create employment not only for themselves but others to reduce the pressure on the government for public employment.



According to the MP, the current trends of development in the world had given rise to a situation where almost all countries were striving to survive in the 21st century.



He urged Ghanaians to embrace TVET to help improve their livelihoods.



Dr. Nyarko donated a cash amount of GHC 2,000.00 to support the programme.

Mr. Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), advised the graduates to take advantage of everything on their way as skilled people, eschew laziness, and work hard as they had been trained.



He also supported the programme with a cash amount of GHC500.00.



Nana Afia Serwaah Kobi, the President of the Association, expressed gratitude to the MP and MCE for their continued support.