TVET service to introduce start-up support for graduates - Nudekor Awity

Director-General of the Service, Mawusi Nudekor Awity

Source: GNA

The Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) service is to introduce start-up support for fresh graduates to grow their own enterprises in the sector.

Mawusi Nudekor Awity, Director-General of the Service, said this would be done through government initiatives such as the YouStart, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan and Ghana Enterprise Agency.



Mrs Awity made these remarks at the Ghana TVET Service Head office inauguration and handing over of buses and logistics to the Service in Accra.



There was also the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Applied Technology Institute.



The Director-General said they were working with a consultant to develop a start-to-finish e-Learning platform for TVET in Ghana.



“The Service considers the evolution of e-learning as pertinent to the change agenda. Crux to the success of this programme will be to develop the capacity of facilitators on content development,” she stressed.



Mrs Awity said all these efforts were to make TVET the preferred option of education and for the Service to become the reference point of TVET delivery agency in the sub-region.

She appealed to the youth to take advantage of opportunities in the TVET landscape to become self-reliant.



Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, said TVET had become attractive due to government’s investment and commitment to the growth of the sector.



She said the government over the years had invested “heavily” in the sector through the upgrading and constructing of TVET centres.



“We now have students with good grades who were interested and willing to go to TVET schools due to the massive facelift of the TVET sector,” she added.



The Government of Ghana as part of efforts to improve technical and vocational education and skills in the country last year, December 14, 2021, launched the Ghana TVET Service.



The TVET Service seeks to harmonise and strengthen the governance, management, and delivery of Service, thus, a departure from the previous arrangement wherein more than 300 TVET institutions were spread across the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.