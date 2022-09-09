Take advantage of SIM registration app to complete process – Telco Chamber to Ghanaians

Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has called on Ghanaians to take advantage of the SIM registration application to enable them complete their respective SIM re-registration process.

This comes after the National Communications Authority announced a number of punitive measures against persons who fail to register their SIM card before September 30 deadline.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Ken Ashigbey, said the application would help to reduce the cumbersome process of undertaking the registration process at vantage points of telecommunications companies.



“With the app, you can sit in the comfort of your home and register. I have tried the app and it works. The only challenge is that I think that the point at which payment is made should be deferred to the point where all the particulars are taken and completed before it is charged," he said.



"So, if you don’t want to go to the nearest MNO office or through any stress, you can just go on your phone, download the app and pay the GH¢5 and register,” Ken Ashigbey explained.

Meanwhile, the NCA recently announced that effective September 5, persons who have not registered their SIM cards will be barred from receiving certain services, including all outgoing voice calls and data services.



According to a communique issued by the Authority, the decision comes after it held extensive engagements with telecommunications companies and determined punitive measures to be implemented against persons who fail to register with SIM cards.



It however reiterated that persons who fail to register their SIM cards before the September 30 deadline will have their numbers blocked.



MA/ESA