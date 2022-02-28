Take advantage of key roles in energy sector to improve local content – NAPO to Ghanaians

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Ghanaian participation in energy sector still low

Ghana Wielding Bureau established



Government to address local content participation – Opoku Prempeh



Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called on Ghanaians to position themselves for key roles in various sub-sectors of Ghana’s energy industry.



According to him, the move is necessary to addressing local content participation in the sector which is key for growth and development.



Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Wielding Bureau, the energy minister said the government is keen on addressing the practice of expatriates being awarded with large contracts, instead of Ghanaians, due to inadequate technical knowledge and skills.

“There is nothing we can do without pipefitters or welders. Look at Ghana Gas that is supposed to take gas everywhere. If it’s supposed to take gas everywhere including our homes, just imagine the number of pipefitters we need. If we have dry dock working, all these FPSOs can even be built in Ghana. That is taking commanding heights of your economy,” he is quoted by citibusinessnews.com



“People come from Malaysia or Philippines to lay the pipes, take our money, and take their talent and skills back to earn fat salaries. But for Ghanaians to enjoy our oil fund, it is imperative that we in government do everything to have as many Ghanaians trained as possible for the benefit of Ghana,” the minister added.



For a period, Ghanaians have not benefited from local content participation in key sectors of the economy such as the energy sector. For example, indigenous welders who play a key role in the upstream petroleum sector have lost many opportunities although they carry the requisite qualifications, skill and knowledge.



It is for this reason that the Ghana Welding Bureau has been established to regulate the activities and development of wielders in the country.