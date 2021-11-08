Take advantage of opportunities in Ghana's manufacturing space – Akufo-Addo to investors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has invited investors from Japan to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in Ghana and invest in the manufacturing sector.

This will enable Ghana to realise its full potential as the regional manufacturing hub of Africa.



President Akufo-Addo made the call when he opened the Accra Office of Japan External Trade Organization, JETRO.



The President welcomed JETRO’s decision to open its African office in Accra. This he said is an indication that Ghana is the best destination for business.



Japan External Trade Organization, JETRO, is a government-related organization that promotes mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world.



Established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO’s core focus in the 21st Century has shifted towards promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms to maximize their global export potential.

Since 2003, JETRO has supported more than 15,000 business investment projects and helped more than 1,500 companies successfully invest in Japan. The Accra office is part of the fallout of the discussions between the then Prime Minister and President Akufo-Addo on trade and investment in 2018.



The Accra JETRO office will focus on three pillars of Trade and Investment promotion, Exhibitions and Business Delegation Missions in Ghana and in Japan. It also involves Research, Policy Proposal and Advocacy in order to strengthen business exchanges between the two countries and contribute to further promote bilateral relations between Ghana and Japan.



The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen noted that despite the negative impact of COVID-19, some programs aimed at attracting trade and investors have been put in place by the government. He urged the JETRO Accra office to promote made in Ghana goods in Japan and also make Ghana the preferred Investment destination among Japanese investors.



President Akufo-Addo said industrialisation is a matter of utmost priority for the government especially in addressing challenges of job creation.



A Memorandum of Cooperation agreement was signed between the Ministry of Trade and Industry for Ghana and the Japan External Trade Organization, to enhance Economic Relations, Trade and Investment between Ghana and Japan.