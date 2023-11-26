‘Take advantage of opportunities that come with AfCFTA’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko, the Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network

Gabby Otchere-Darko, the Executive Chairman of the Africa Prosperity Network (APN), organizers of Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) have urged Ghanaian business owners to position themselves such that they can make the best out of the numerous advantages that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers.

Addressing an audience of leading corporate executives, CEOs, heads of banks, legislators and members of the international community ahead of the 2024 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD), explained that Ghana by hosting the AfCFTA secretariat, is positioned as the commercial melting point of Africa and as such businesses in Ghana must leverage on that.



“We are building an integrated African economy. The political leaders have given us a framework. But it is not the politicians who will do it, it is the private sector operating on this continent that will will make it happen,” Gabby Otchere-Darko stressed.



The 2024 edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogue (APD) takes place from the 25th through to the 27th of January.

The AfCFTA Secretariat is a core partner of the annual Africa Prosperity Dialogues. The Chief of Staff at the AfCFTA Secretariat, Silver Ojakol, in a supporting statement on behalf of Wamkele Mene, the Secretary General of AfCFTA, described the AfCFTA Secretariat’s partnership with APN as a strategic one that will go a long way to influence the ability of the AfCFTA to deliver on the much-needed project of building the world’s largest single market in Africa.



EAN/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.