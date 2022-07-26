0
Take advantage of real estate, tourism, agro-processing, other sectors in Central region - GIPC

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has entreated both foreign and local investors to take advantage of the agro-processing, tourism, property and real estate sectors in the Central region.

Investments in these sectors, the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation at GIPC, Dr George Asafo-Agyei, said will help expand the market base of the region.

This, he said will also create jobs in the central region to help curb the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

"Investors must take advantage of the agro-processing sector, tourism, property and real estate and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) opportunities in the region to even expand their market and provide job avenues in the region," Dr Asafo-Agyei stated.

Dr Asafo-Agyei further advised businesses to register their companies with GIPC for them to also take advantage of the untapped sectors in the country.

