Take charge of drains on your frontages - Businesses urged

Some participants

Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

The Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, has urged businesses along drains to take responsibility of their cleanliness.

This, she stressed, would ensure that no filth streams into the sea and other water bodies.



Madam Appiaa Osei-Duah made the call while speaking to the media on the sidelines of a Zoomlion-Media Walk for a clean environment in Aburi in the Eastern Region at the weekend.



The ‘Media Walk for a Clean Environment', which was organised by the management of Zoomlion, was aimed at creating awareness of the need to safeguard and preserve the environment.



Led by Ghana’s Fitness Ambassador, BeadeBully, and well patronised by media personnel, the walk started from Ayi Mensah Toll Booth and ended at the Aburi Presbyterian Park.



According to Madam Appiaa Osei-Duah, inasmuch as walking was beneficial to the body, regular cleaning of drains was equally important to keep the environment clean.



"If you create waste then you should be able to manage it from entering the sea since that can be injurious to the health of living organisms in the sea and other water bodies," she advised.

She said creating waste without managing it spelt doom for the sustenance of lives in water bodies, hence charged Ghanaians to desist from throwing waste into the drains and gutters.



The Zoomlion Corporate Affairs Director indicated that the introduction of dustbins in houses and at vantage points across the country were crucial measures targeted at mitigating indiscriminate littering and throwing of refuse anywhere.



She expressed her outfit's appreciation to Ghanaian communities for gradually embracing the wind of charge by owning bins.



The Zoomlion Ghana Limited walk is an annual activity which helps clients, staff members, subsidiary companies, partners and company leadership to meet and interact, get to know each other for an improved working relationship.



It further enables the staff of Zoomlion to keep healthy and continue to give off their best.

















