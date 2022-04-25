Take control of the processing of natural resources - Mahama to African countries

John Dramani Mahama speaks at 24th African Business Conference

It's a shame to import rice, tomatoes, Mahama to African countries



Mahama advocates for the reconstitution of Debt Service Suspension Initiative



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has said it's about time African countries take charge of trading and processing of its natural resources like cocoa.



He opined that this will build the continent's capacity to withstand any shocks; be it pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the economy.



John Dramani Mahama while speaking at the 24th African Business Conference organized by the Harvard Business School stated that it is a shame for Africa to continue to import commodities such as tomatoes, onions, rice, among others despite the continent having favourable weather conditions to produce them.

"Africa must take greater control of the trade and processing of its natural resources like cocoa, and the minerals and build stronger capacity to respond to global energy shocks stemming out of situations such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” John Dramani Mahama said.



He further stated that any African countries, including Ghana have reached debt distressed levels with debt to GDP ratio ranging between 70% and 80%.



The Former President of Ghana advocated for the reconstitution and extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to offer African countries some fiscal space to make investments in critical sectors such as education and health.



Watch President John Dramani Mahama's full speech below:



