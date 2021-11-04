Take immediate steps to curb impact of seaweeds on oil-enclave dwellers – Oil firms urged

Freddie Blay is Board Chair of GNPC

• Seaweeds invade Ghana's water bodies

• Freddie Blay wants oil firms to act swift to reduce the impact



• Fisherfolk and coastal dwellers impacted by seaweeds



The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation has urged oil firms and stakeholders to as a matter of urgency take a keen interest in curbing seaweeds on oil-enclave dwellers.



The call comes following reports of fisherfolk expressing the negative impact of the invasion of seaweeds on water bodies and their livelihood.

Board Chair of the Corporation, Freddy Blay bemoaned the increasing rate of seaweeds washing ashore the coast of the country's oil and gas enclave as rather worrying.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Freddy Blay described the issue as becoming more of a nuisance to fisherfolk and coastal dwellers.



“This used not to be a very serious threat, now what’s going on is alarming. It’s hampering fishing in this area. It’s impacting very negatively on the living conditions of people living in these communities.”



“We are alarmed at it and whatever can be done to alleviate the suffering of the people as a result of the seaweed that has invaded the areas. I will say that it’s not only the GNPC that can help, all other companies within the oil industry should support,” he added.