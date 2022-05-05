Take stringent measures to restructure debt, stabilise economy - IMF to government

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has tasked the Government of Ghana to take some stringent measures to restructure the country’s increasing debt figures, a Joy Business report has said.



The call by the IMF follows an assessment of Ghana’s debt position which is rather dire and has raised some concerns for both domestic and international investors.



According to a Joy Business report, the IMF believes that government must adopt key policy measures to improve revenue mobilisation, investment opportunities, expenditure cuts, curtail excessive borrowing, among others to improve the increasing debt situation.



The verdict by the IMF comes after close door meetings between the Government of Ghana and IMF officials were held at the recent spring meetings in the United States of America.

Despite proffering these solutions to curtail the debt situation, officials of the IMF, however, indicated they were not convinced by the proposed measures government is undertaking to sustain the ailing economy.



But the government has argued that the expansion of the Ghanaian economy by 5.4 percent in 2021 is somewhat a good signal to help bring the debt situation under control.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance in a recent statement touted the expansion of the economy as positive while government continues to pursue homegrown solutions to stabilise the economy.



Ghana’s economy in terms of debt to Gross Domestic Product, according to the Ministry of Finance has fallen to 74.4 percent from an earlier 80.1 percent recorded at the end of 2021.



The country’s public debt stock has reached GH¢351.8 billion in December 2021 from an earlier GH¢344.5 billion recorded in November 2021, according to the Bank of Ghana’s March 2022 Summary of Economic and Financial Data.