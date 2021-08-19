Takoradi Port receives historic vessel, Golden Spray

The Golden Spray Vessel is the largest ever vessel to call the Port

Source: Eye on Port

The Port of Takoradi has received a historic vessel call, the first of its kind in the 93 years’ history of the Port.

The vessel with the name GOLDEN SPRAY is the largest ever vessel to call the Port of Takoradi with a Length Over All (LOA) of 300m.



She came from Singapore to load out 203,500 MT of Manganese to China.

The vessel, which was received at the anchorage is a testament to the safe anchorage of the Port of Takoradi and management’s commitment to employing integrated strategies to ensure quality and cost-efficient service delivery to its clients.