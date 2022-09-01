Tariff increasement begins September 1 – ECG

File Photo

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has reminded the public that the implementation of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) approved tariff review will begin Thursday, 1 September 2022.

In a statement issued by the Power distributing company ahead of the tariff increase implementation, the ECG said: “the average percentage increase is on energy consumption only, therefore the addition of statutory levies and other fixed charges will increase the average percentage announced by the PURC.



“In effect individual customers’ tariff percentage increase will depend on customer classification, and consumption category.”



Also, “exclusive lifeline beneficiaries’ consumption has been pegged 30kWh, according to the new bands for residential customers.”



It noted that it has “catalogued all unit consumption and the expected cost in a “Reckoner” which clearly explains how the tariff is applied and billed” to be displayed at all “districts and customer service centres” nationwide to guide customers on their electricity purchases.



It assured customers of its commitment to ensuring “a smooth implementation of the new tariff.”

Water and electricity tariffs have been increased by 21 per cent and 27.15 per cent in that order by the PURC.



The increase follows a proposal by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) a few months ago.



ECG proposed an increase of 148 per cent.



It also wanted tariffs adjusted by 7.6 per cent on average between 2023 and 2026.