Tariff increment will be business-friendly to key sectors of the economy – PURC

Dr Ishmael Ackah, PURC Executive Secretary

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured that any moves to implement a tariff increment will be business-friendly to many sectors of the economy.

According to the Executive Director of the Commission, Dr Ishmeal Ackah, his outfit acknowledges the current economic challenges utility consumers in the country are faced with.



Addressing journalists during a media encounter in Accra on Friday, August 12, the PURC boss indicated that the imminent tariff adjustment will be “business-friendly, especially for Small Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).”



Without providing specific dates for the tariff increment to take effect, Dr Ackah also declined to state the percentage for the possible increment.



He however said considerations into technical and financial losses were taken before the yet-to-be-announced tariff increment was determined for utility providers to stay afloat.



Dr. Ackah assured consumers of a transparent and fair process that will benefit both consumers and the regulated utility companies.



It would be recalled that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) have earlier made claims for an increment in their tariffs.

The Electricity Company of Ghana demanded a 148 percent increase in tariff.



A proposal from the power distributor submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) wanted the adjustment to cover the period 2019 and 2022.



ECG also proposed an average increase of 7.6 percent in tariff over the next four years to cover Distribution Service Charges (DSC).



The Ghana Water Company Limited, on the other hand, requested a 334 percent increase in tariff.



These proposals generated widespread conversation with many Ghanaians asking the PURC to reject these proposals.



MA/FNOQ