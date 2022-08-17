Tariff increments: We’re stressed out, find ways to cushion us - AGI chair laments

Seth Twum-Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI)

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is calling on government and the PURC to find ways to cushion entrepreneurs in the country as the recent high cost of operation is killing their businesses.

Speaking in an interview on Otec FM's morning show Nyansapo with Captain Koda, the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions AGI chairman Mr. Akwasi Nyamekye said it looks like there has been no proper laid down policy for Ghanaian industry by various governments and that is affecting the establishment and growth of industries.



Reacting to the just announced utility tariff increment, the Vesta Oil Mills CEO described it as another burden on entrepreneurs as it will increase their cost of production.

According to him, industries and entrepreneurs are already suffering from the current high cost of production and therefore further increments in tariffs come as a big blow to them.



Mr. Nyamekye however urged members of the AGI to find other alternatives which will aid them reduce the cost of production.