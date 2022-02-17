Tax Clearance Certificate to be automated with Ghana Card PIN – GRA

Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of GRA

From June, 2022, Tax Clearance Certificate will be automated, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said.

With your Ghana Card PIN, the GRA said, people will know if they are Tax complaints or not.



“From June, 2022, Tax Clearance Certificate will be automated. With your Ghana Card PIN, you will know if you are Tax complaint or not,” Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah is the Commissioner-General of the GRA, tweeted.



He also warned professional bodies who are giving their members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate.

“All professional bodies who are giving their members certification without Tax Clearance Certificate should know that we (@GhanaRevenue) are monitoring and the law will be implemented. #OurTaxesOurFuture #ghanarevenueauthority #GRAgoescashless,” he said.





