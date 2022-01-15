Tax Justice Coalition calls for the urgent passage of tax exemptions bill

Tax Justice Coalition of Ghana wants the bill passed to makeup for government revenue mobilization

The Tax Justice Coalition of Ghana has called for the immediate passage of the Tax Exemptions Bill to help curb the negative impact of tax exemptions on the government’s revenue mobilization efforts.

According to the Coalition, the payment of tax by citizens will help the government mobilize enough money for the country’s development.



The Coordinator of Tax Justice Coalition, Ghana, Mr. Louis Acheampong made this call on behalf of the Coalition at the Regional Tax Dialogue on Ghana’s Exemptions Bill, 2021 in Cape Coast attended by participants drawn from Western and Central Region with the aim to promote the passage of the Exemptions Bill in Ghana.



The dialogue, according to him, was to collate inputs of various stakeholders across the country and present to Parliament for consideration ahead of the passage of the bill into law.



Mr. Acheampong said there is an urgent need for clear criteria for giving tax holidays to businesses, to help streamline and address the shortfalls in revenue mobilization.



He observed that government can achieve the goal of “Ghana Beyond Aid” if citizens pay their taxes and appealed to the general public to honor their tax obligations to enhance economic development.

“We are actually calling on the expedition of the process and also hoping that some input, to get public input into it,” he added.



The coordinator also called on the government to as matter of urgency ensure the Bill is passed when Parliament resumes.



On his part, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Officer in Cape Coast North, Mr. Richard Andoh said his outfit is ever ready waiting for the bill to be passed.



He urged the clients to continue to visit GRA offices to give them better education to enable the clients to grow their businesses as well as bring more income to their business.



Mr. Andoh stated that Ghana had a lot of tax incentives granted by Parliament, Ministries and other authorities at different levels hence the introduction of the Exemptions Bill to bring them together to ensure proper coordination.