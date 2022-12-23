Tax increases will cripple businesses – Citizen Ato Dadzie jabs Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party GCPP, Citizen Ato Dadzie

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

General Secretary of the Great Consolidated Popular Party GCPP, Citizen Ato Dadzie has criticized the Nana Addo government over its attempt to increase VAT in the 2022 Budget.

Ghanaians will 2023 pay more for goods and services, as government has reviewed upwards the Value Added Tax(VAT) by 2.5 percent.



The 2.5 percent increment is to directly support the roads sector and the government’s digitalisation agenda.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced in Parliament during the presentation of the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government.

Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original TV Citizen Ato Dadzie said,” In the 4th Republic’s history, the Ghanaian economic sector has never faced such hardships. The additional economic hardship caused by Akufo-Addo’s extra taxes would also undermine his well-known slogan, “from taxation to production.”



According to him, this could see the prices of basic things such as transport fares, and prices of commodities in our various markets.



He added that increasing VAT could negatively impact on the prices of imported goods.