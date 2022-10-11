Tax non-compliance: Necessary laws will be enforced to the fullest – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has indicated that it will not relent on its mandate of cracking down on organisations and institutions evading tax across the country.

The Area Enforcement Manager of the Authority, Joseph Annan, believes that the recent shutdown of China Mall is expected to send a signal to the public about its preparedness to crack the whip.



In an interaction with journalists, Mr. Annan said institutions that fail to honour their tax obligations will suffer necessary consequences.



“The signal we want to send to the public is that this time around, we are going to enforce the tax laws to the fullest. We have engaged them over months yet, it has always been business as usual, so we are not going to relent on any of the tax laws,” he noted.



Meanwhile, on Monday, October 10, the GRA undertook a special operation that saw the closure of a number of outlets and businesses over non-compliance with Ghana’s electronic VAT system.

MA/ESA



