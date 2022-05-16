0
Taxi drivers increase short distance trips to GH¢10

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Greater Accra Taxi Drivers Association of the Private Transport Operators has announced that short distances trip within Accra has been increased to GH¢10.

According to the drivers, despite the several increments in fares, they were charging the old fare.

“We were charging the old fares because we were afraid of losing passengers and burdening them with cost,” the drivers said in a statement.

However, the drivers said fuel and spare parts prices keep increasing coupled with other taxes which has affected their daily sales.

“The constraints for not increasing the short distance fares are making us run at a lost we are, therefore, pleading with the general public to come to terms with the new fares,” the statement said.

This comes a week after a 20 percent transport fare hike by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other unions.

