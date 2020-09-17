Press Releases

Teacher bags GHc 798,000 787 - NLA cash prize

Emmanuel Adjei Adjetey bags GHc 798,000 787-NLA cash prize

*787# chalking in Ghana’s jackpot history with the biggest jackpot value of GHc 798,000 last Saturday, September 12th 2020, has rewarded it's 6th jackpot prize winner.

Emmanuel Adjei Adjetey upon several weeks of participation emerged the jackpot prize winner in week 37, drawing 42 last Saturday.



Bubbly Emmanuel shared, he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the message from 787-NLA mobile game congratulating him for a total prize of GHc 798,000. Filled with excitement, he said it’s a big break which will awaken and uplift the face of his dream project and relieve his family of many burdens.



He urged the general public to jump on the moving train of *787#’s new



GHc 100,000 jackpot opportunity this week and participate for a big break.



Also with Emmanuel has been records of big *787# Jackpot breaks in Ghana of GHc 208,500, GHc 162,950, GHc 157,500, GHc 105,000 and GHc 70,000.

Emmanuel turns the 6th *787# Jackpot prize winner but the biggest jackpot winner ever recorded in the history of the NLA jackpot games.



This Saturdays’ jackpot value already stands at GHc 100,000.



Packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw; there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GHc 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GHc 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draw automatically qualify for the BIG Jackpot value draw on Saturday. The new jackpot plus the unique prize for this Saturday, 19th September 2020 already stands at GHS 100,000.



To participate in any of the draws simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.

A ticket is only GHc 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.



With *787#, every player can be a winner.

Source: 787 lottery

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.