Technical school teacher wins 787 NLA GHS 242,000 jackpot

After the big GHS 798,000 jackpot break 2 weeks ago, 787-NLA has witnessed its 7th but second biggest jackpot win of GHS 242,000 in the just ended draw last Saturday.

Sampson Botee upon several weeks of participation emerged the unique prize winner in Week 39, Draw 44 last Saturday, September 26th 2020, taking home a cash prize of GHS 242,000.



Exhilarated Botee shared, he’s overjoyed and still in a state of shock as he can’t believe how real it feels bagging home such a cash prize.



Bottled with excitement, he said his cash prize will relieve his family off many burdens and aid him cater for his young siblings’ education.



He urged the public to jump on the moving train of *787#’s new jackpot value of GHS 100,000.



Also with Botee, has been records of big *787# Jackpot breaks in Ghana of GHS 798,000, GHS 208,500, GHS 162,950, GHS 157,500, GHS 105,000 and GHS 70,000.

Botee turns the first 787-NLA jackpot winner from Lawra, Upper West Region, and also the second biggest jackpot winner in the history of Ghana.



The Head of Customer Experience, Richard Akoto Bamfo announced the new jackpot value this Saturday already stands at GHS 100,000 for all above 18 years with registered mobile wallet in their respective names.



He said, packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw, there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GHS 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GHS 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG Jackpot value draw on Saturday.



The new jackpot plus the unique prize for this Saturday, October 3rd 2020, already stands at GHS 100,000.

To participate in any of the draws simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.



With *787#, every player can be a winner.

