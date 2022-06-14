Technology to track premix fuel distribution in the offing - Hawa Koomson

Fisheries minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson

Nana Abrokwa Asare vows to deal with persons engaging in the hoarding of premix fuel

Hawa Koomson speaks in Parliament



We'll have technology to track distribution of premix fuel, Fisheries Minister



Smuggling of premix fuel remains one of the challenges in the fisheries and aquaculture sector in Ghana.



Due to this, government through the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture has instituted measures to curb this canker that rears its heads up in this sector.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has noted that her outfit is coming out with a more efficient way to track the distribution of premix fuel in the country.



Speaking on the floor of parliament on Monday, June 13, 2022, she noted that this new technology will allow managers to be abreast of what is going on whiles dristributors of the premix fuel are on the field.



“Now we are coming with a more efficient one [technology]. When I am even in the office, I can see the truck that is loading and the quantity that will be in the tank and whenever a fisherman draws premix fuel from the dispenser, I will know,” Mavis Hawa Koomson said.



Meanwhile, the National Premix Fuel Secretariat at Jamestown, Nana Abrokwa Asare, has vowed to deal with persons who engage in the hoarding of premix fuel.