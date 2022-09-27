0
Teen mothers, adolescent girls in Volta trained in cassava flour processing

Cassava Africa Cassava production in Ghana

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: GNA

Some 75 teen mothers and adolescent girls from 15 communities in Afadzato South, Central Tongu and Akatsi North districts of the Volta region, have received training in processing cassava.

The training was by BIDO Ghana and UNICEF in Collaboration with NNEKA Youth Foundation.

The four-day event is aimed at addressing Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health Education and Rights, by giving the young women business and life skills training to help them to have an alternative source of money to meet their basic needs.

Mrs Fiaka Cecilia, Founder, NNEKA Youth Foundation, said the Foundation and BIDO Ghana were working to bring adolescent girls and young mothers out of poverty and become self-reliant.

Mr Sulemana Abdul Karim, the Executive Director of BIDO Ghana, said the training would add value to the lives of the young women by empowering them to seek alternative livelihoods that would help reduce the rate of school dropout and unwanted pregnancy.

Mrs Nikoi Charity, Social and Behaviour Change Officer, UNICEF Ghana, said income flow for the youth in rural areas was a major problem, adding that the programme would help keep the youth busy and bring them income to take care of themselves to abstain from sexual activities.

She said the Team would keep an eye on the young women to ensure they made good use of what they learnt to help solve the challenges they might face.

Mikel Worlator Cophy and Madam Alice Appah, the programme facilitators, were positive that the trainees would put into practice what they had been taught.

