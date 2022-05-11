Telcos lament cell site theft, promise 'handsome reward' for whistleblowers

Telecommunications companies in Ghana

Telcos Chamber to arrest cell site thieves

115 theft cases of active equipment recorded since August 2020



We are collaborating with security agencies, Telcos Chamber



Officials of Ghana’s major mobile network providers have lamented the current surge in theft cases at cell sites.



According to them, the trend will have serious implications on national security, businesses, and revenue generation whiles affecting the quality of service.



Data from the three major telecom operators showed that some 115 theft cases of active equipment had been recorded since August 2020.



Chief executive officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications Dr. Ken Ashigbey, speaking at a news conference on Monday, May 9, 2022, noted that the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, has seen the prevalence of these activities

“It is something that is really worrying. In the past it has been fuel, they will steal fuel, they will steal batteries, copper cables, then they might steal air-conditioners, even the electronic padlocks, some of them were being stolen.



“So, this one, we call them passive equipment. But now, we are beginning to experience active equipment. For just the active equipment, since August 2020, data from the three networks, we have had 115,” he noted.



However, the Chamber is calling on the public to help find these criminals whiles promising a handsome reward for whistleblowers



“With all of these things and with all the challenges that we are facing, what we are saying to all of you Ghanaians is that enough is enough. We cannot continue to allow these nation wreckers to continue doing what they are doing. The impact on us is very severe."



“We are collaborating with all these security agencies, with the intelligence agencies and what we are saying is that now for anybody, any anybody whistle-blower, who would bring out information and intelligence that will lead to the arrest of any of these national wreckers, we are promising you a very handsome reward.”



“We will go a step further if based on the whistle you blow, we are able to successfully, prosecute and get jail sentences, we will add up to that. So that is a commitment that we are making to all Ghanaians,” he added.