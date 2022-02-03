Tema ECG spends GH¢3 million on systems improvement in second half of 2021

Emmanuel Akinie, General Manager, Tema Region ECG

As part of efforts aimed at the reliable power supply to customers, the Tema Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG), has invested GH¢3.2 million on seven major system improvement works from July to December 2021.

Each of the projects, which costs over GH¢200,000, includes system injections and the replacement of obsolete equipment.



Giving a breakdown, General Manager for the Region, Ing. Emmanuel Akinie, explained to the media that out of the seven major projects, three of them covered the replacement of cables within the Tema Metropolis at a cost of GH¢2.3 million, while the rest of the funding was allocated to system injections as there was the need to add more transformers to the power system to improve the quality of supply.



“These injections become necessary as the customer population grows and existing transformers become overburdened. If such injections are not done timely, the existing transformers serving customers could either get damaged or the customer end voltage will be substandard,” he further explained.



Ing. Akinie indicated that failure to undertake such works would significantly affect power supply, and consequently the operations of homes and the quality of life of residents.

He, therefore, used the opportunity with the media to urge customers to pay their bills promptly so that the company could generate the needed revenue to improve the system and serve customers properly.



“ECG is continuously working diligently towards its mandate and that such improvement works are needed to ensure the integrity of the systems, and to extend supply to new customers,” Ing. Akinie added



For those engaged in power theft, he said: “We constantly monitor the consumption of our meters both at the offices and on the field. There are sanctions in place so if anyone does not want to be found on the wrong side of the law, they should endeavor to do the right thing and stop the illegal connection.”