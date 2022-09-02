Tema Metropolitan Assembly’s IGF, Common Fund insufficient – Mayor

Yohane Armah Ashitey, Mayor of Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA)

The Mayor of Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Yohane Armah Ashitey, has issued a call for corporate organisations to channel a portion of their corporate social responsibility (CSRs) budgets toward the development of the area.

According to him, the Assembly’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) and Common Fund are inadequate to meet developmental needs of the area occasioned by the rapid rate of urbanisation it has witnessed over the last two decades.



Mayor Ashitey made this call during the ‘Mayors Ball’ maiden edition in Tema – a ceremony to mark his first year in office that brought together captains of industry and relevant associations.



“Other Assemblies are fortunate to be blessed with cash-generating resources such as gold, timber, bauxite, cocoa, etc. TMA, however, is blessed with industries. We are appealing for corporate organisations to come to our aid. Your support will enable TMA to create an enabling environment for businesses and consumers to be happy,” the Mayor said.



He said the private sector’s active participation is crucial, as the Assembly does not want to rely solely on revenue from central government. He expressed optimism that the public-private partnership will guarantee that the ‘Tema must shine again’ agenda is achieved.



Mr. Ashitey outlined some thematic areas of focus for development within Tema – which include health, education, sanitation, security, sports and tourism.

“We encourage companies to come together to fix common challenges we face; such as inadequate road, education, health, sanitation, sports and tourism infrastructure,” he stated.



The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, provided assurance that central government is in full support of the Mayor’s effort – also adding his voice for industries within the Assembly to partner with the state.



He urged them to adopt a community or choose one of these thematic areas for dedicated support.



A representative of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Adumoah, called on all stakeholders present to demonstrate discipline in the discharge of their respective duties.



Also at the event, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) indicated their commitment to collaborating with TMA to champion its developmental agenda.