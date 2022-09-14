Tema-Mpakadan Railway project at 95% completion stage – Minister

File of the Tema-Mpakadan railway line

Minister for Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has disclosed that construction works on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line is at a 95 percent completion stage.

According to him, there are ongoing engagements with the Minister of Transport for the transformation of the endpoint of the railway line into a modern port.



Speaking in an interview with journalists during a site visit, the Railway Development Minister said the project when completed, will significantly reduce road traffic, and increase economic activities from Tema to other parts of the Volta and Eastern region.



“I am very impressed with the progress of work and as the contractors have indicated, we’re within the schedule to complete it by the end of the year. Talks are ongoing with my colleague Minister for Transport to make use of the ending point at Mpakadan which has become a concern,” he is quoted by Joy Business.



“It is important that we need to have some level of collaboration quickly to see what to do at the port of Mpakadan. Otherwise, it will be a train leading to nowhere. Because this project completion will be completed sooner than expected, hence that port needs to be completed soon,” the minister added.



Peter Amewu was also optimistic that the completion of the railway project will improve the activities and movement of traders who transport commodities on the route.

The Tema-Mpakadan Railway project will cover about 90 kilometers from Tema Port to Mpakadan near Akosombo in the Eastern region.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction works on the project had to stall for a period.



However, the firm undertaking the project, Afcons Infrastructure Limited has given the assurance that efforts are underway to ensure the project is completed and handed over to the Government of Ghana by the end of 2022.



The railway line, when completed, is expected to link Ghana from Tema to Ouagadougou which is Burkina Faso’s capital.



