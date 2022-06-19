Tema Oil Refinery to bounce back soon – Deputy Energy Minister

TOR temporarily shutdown
Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has not been operational since June 2018 due to lack of crude oil which serves as a raw material for the refinery.
Aside from the inadequate crude oil in the country's only oil refinery, TOR is faced with other challenges like broken equipment, piled debt, among others.
But the Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, is optimistic the oil refinery will be revamped soon.
According to him, the broken equipment would be fixed before the end of the year to enable the refinery to commence its operations.
Speaking on CitiTV's Big Issue programme on Saturday, June 18, Andrew Egyapa Mercer said, “As it is, I do not expect it to go beyond the year’s end because there is some equipment they need to repair to enable them to get back quickly and start refining.”
Touching on the settling of debts including utility bills, the Deputy Energy Minister said private sector partners of the refinery will help clear the debts.
“Some refinancing has to be done, and some debt has to remain on the books of TOR, which means whoever is parenting TOR takes that obligation,” he said..
It would be recalled that the management of TOR in April this year sought approval from the Energy Ministry to engage the private sector players to revamp the oil refinery.
The green light was given on May 2, 2022.
