Tema Port post impressive half-year performance

Sandra Opoku, Director of Tema Port

Despite prevailing challenges due to the ongoing pandemic, the Port of Tema has recorded some impressive gains for the first half of the year, data from the office of the Director of the port indicates.

According to the data, container traffic by twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of trade increased by 45.6 percent, from 504,749 in 2020 to 740,636 for half-year 2021. Cargo traffic also increased from 9,135.126 tonnes to 11,447.23 tonnes, a 25.3 percent appreciation over the 2020 figure. The biggest jump, however, appeared in transshipment in boxes of trade, which soared by 4,190.3 percent from 25,004 tonnes in 2020 to 1, 072.750 tonnes in the period under review.



Additionally, the volume of imports saw a 13.1 percent surge year-on-year, whilst exports recorded a 14.6 percent increase from 1,434,223 tonnes in 2020 to 1,643,426 tonnes in 2021. Whereas transit by exports recorded a 63 percent decrease over the period, transit by imports improved by 23.5 percent.



The Director of the Port of Tema, Sandra Opoku, commenting on the port’s performance in an interview with the B&FT, described it as encouraging, considering the difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



She attributed the half-year performance of the Port of Tema to the improved service delivery system that was adopted by the port authority.

“The port administration put in place efficient measures to ensure that clearance processes, the safety of vessels, crew, and cargo are protected. We have purchased new cargo handling equipment to augment the existing ones and help speed up delivery and also turn-around times of vessels,” she said.



Outlining the short to medium-term goals, the Tema Port Director added, “We are also strengthening our collaboration with our stakeholders in order to improve coordination, facilitate trade and reduce the cost of doing business to achieve our vision which is to be the leading container hub and the beacon of Trade in West Africa.”



Mrs. Opoku also stated that the port administration will soon extend working hours at the Golden Jubilee Terminal to improve clearance processes.