Tema port operator secures loan for 15 Gantry Cranes at Terminal three

Tema port | File photo

Source: GNA

The Terminal Three of Tema Port being operated by the Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) is to have additional 15 Gantry Cranes as part of the expansion drive of the Port.

A 53.31 million US dollars purchasing agreement has therefore been signed between the MPS and the Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC) to supply the additional 15 additional Gantry Cranes.



Mr Mohamed Samara, Chief Executive Officer of MPS, and Mr Liu Cheng Yun, President and Chairman ZPMC on January 18, 2022, signed a virtual agreement to cement the commencement of the project.



Mr Samara said his outfit had the pleasure of having additional investments in Ghana’s port capacity.



The CEO of MPS told Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport on the agreement during a courtesy call on the Minister by MPS Management and the Executives of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).



He noted that several shipping lines were attracted to put MPS Terminal three to the test as a potential transhipment hub, adding that MPS stood the test and therefore was determined to continue providing top services and the platform to connect its clients to major shipping routes around the world.

“The wharf at MPS Terminal Three is currently equipped with eleven STS cranes and two Mobile Harbour Cranes and 29 eRTG yard cranes; with the increase in volumes (Gateway & Transhipment),” he said.



Mr Samara further indicated that the 15 additional gantry cranes (3 STS and 12 eRTG) with the capacity of servicing the world’s largest container vessels, would enable them to cater for the envisaged trade growth brought by the potentials of the emerging Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA)” said Mr. Samara, the CEO of MPS.



Mr Michael Luguje, GPHA Director-General on his part expressed delight in the successful partnership between GPHA, Bolloré Transport & Logistics and APM Terminals in MPS noting that the master plan for the development of the Port of Tema’s containerised cargo was being effectively implemented.



He commended the MPS for completing the construction and equipping of the project ahead of schedule.



He added that the investment in the Tema Port Expansion had so far achieved positive results with its service levels matching the world’s best, and gave the assurance that the GPHA would continue to work together with the company to sustain the positive outcome of their collaboration.

The Minister of Transport on his part also noted that it was a joy for Ghana to have taken the lead in the sub-region with investments in its Ports, adding that the country was burgeoning into a hub with the new infrastructure, sophisticated equipment, and effective service delivery.



Mr Asiamah said the additional investment in equipment proved further that the partners in the MPS Tema Port Expansion Project were committed to continuous improvement of services rendered to the Port Community and Ghana as a whole.



He stressed on the importance of the positive socio-economic impact of such investments in the economy, and therefore encouraged MPS to continue with their good work and bring more of such benefits to the nation.