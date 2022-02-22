Meet the 10 richest investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 2022

Collage photo of some key investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on financial assets, company operations, and financial performance, the Ghana Stock Exchange is ready for a fresh start after providing outstanding profits to investors and other market players in 2020 and 2021.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI), a weighted index comprised of all listed ordinary shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange with the exception of dual-listed entities, has risen from 2,252.88 to 2,693.11 points since January 2020, giving the bourse a total capitalization of GH¢62.9 billion ($9.81 billion) as of the time of writing this report.



The increase may be attributed to a persistent bullish sentiment on the bourse, which resulted in spectacular returns for shareholders and investors.



As a result of a sustained increase in the share price of key companies on the exchange, here is a list of the wealthiest investors on the local bourse and the market value of their shareholdings in the companies that they own.



#1 Daniel Ofori



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $28.7 million



Holdings: GCB Bank, Calbank, SIC Insurance, Societe Generale Ghana, Fan Milk



Daniel Ofori is the richest investor on the Ghana Stock Exchange, with a total portfolio worth $28.7 million, which is split among five firms involved in banking, insurance and consumer products.



His largest assets on the Ghana Stock Exchange are 7.49-percent ownership in GCB Bank valued at $16.1 million and a 6.78-percent stake in Societe Generale Ghana valued at $9 million.



His other assets include a $3.2-million, 3.9-percent holding in Calbank, a $180,000, 5.91-percent stake in SIC Insurance, and a $135,030 minority ownership in Fan Milk.



#2 Patrick Kingsley-Nyinah



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $5.1 million

Holdings: Ghana Oil Company and Mega African Capital



Patrick Kingsley-Nyinah, a Ghanaian serial investor, is the single largest individual shareholder in Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), a state-owned oil and gas marketing company and Ghana’s only indigenous petroleum marketing firm.



With a total portfolio value of $5.1 million due to his 4.39-percent stake in GOIL and another 4.04-percent stake in Mega African Capital, Kingsley-Nyinah is the second-richest investor in Ghana Stock Exchange.



#3 Frank Brako Adu



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $2.2 million



Holdings: Calbank



Frank Brako Adu is a long-serving managing director at Cal Bank and a prominent investment banker who has turned the bank into a major player in Ghana’s financial services industry.



His 2.63-percent share in the leading bank is now worth $2.2 million, making him one of the wealthiest investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



Cal Bank made a profit of GHS170.2 million ($26.6 million) in the first nine months of 2021, driven by a double-digit rise in operational income from GHS495.4 million ($77.4 million) in 2020 to GHS555.7 million ($86.8 million).



#4 Oscar Yao Doe



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $2.1 million

Holdings: Agricultural Development Bank



Oscar Yao Doe, the president and executive chairman of Doscar Group Holdings and the chairman of the luxury car rental firm Eurostar Global Limousine, is the fourth-richest investor on the Ghana Stock Exchange.



His 0.75-percentage ownership position in Agricultural Development Bank, a universal bank that provides a full range of financial products and services in retail, commercial, corporate, and investment banking, is worth $2.1 million.



#5 Mark Blewunyo Kodjo



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $1.7 million



Holdings: Agricultural Development Bank



Ghanaian investor Mark Blewunyo Kodjo is the fifth-richest investor on the Ghana Stock Exchange, with a beneficial 0.61-percent stake in Agricultural Development Bank comprising 2,100,629 shares. His 0.61-percent equity position is worth $1.7 million.



#6 Kodjo Anim-Addo



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $1.36 million



Holdings: Standard Chartered Ghana, Enterprise Group and Benso Oil Palm



Kojo Anim-Addo, a GSE investor, has a 0.23-percent investment in Standard Chartered Ghana worth $1.02 million, a 0.14-percent position in Enterprise Group worth $292,900, and a $45,450 holding in Benso Oil.

#7 Ebenezer Asante



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $1.3 million



Holdings: Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana)



Ebenezer Asante, the first Ghanaian to oversee MTN’s operations in Ghana, has a beneficial 0.65-percent stake in the country’s largest telecom services provider, making him the company’s single largest biggest shareholder, with 8,000,100 ordinary shares.



His share in the country’s largest telecommunications company is worth $1.3 million, making him one of the wealthiest investors on the local stock exchange.



#8 Anthony Oteng Gyasi



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $855,450



Holdings: Enterprise Group, Total Energies Ghana, Benso Oil Palm and Mega African Capital



Anthony Oteng Gyasi, the chairman of Tropical Cable and Conductor Limited, a maker of electrical cables listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, has a broad asset portfolio.



His holding in Enterprise Group, Total Energies Ghana, Benso Oil Palm and Mega African Capital is valued at $855,450, making him one of the wealthiest investors on the local stock exchange.



#9 Gideon Amenuvor

Investment Portfolio on GSE: $692,370



Holdings: Societe Generale Ghana



Gideon Amenuvor, a GSE investor, owns 0.52 percent of Societe Generale Ghana in the form of 3,693,934 ordinary shares. His share in the bank is worth $692,370.



#10 Joseph Siaw Agyapong



Investment Portfolio on GSE: $503,730



Holdings: Access Bank Ghana



Ghanaian businessman Joseph Agyepong, the founder of Jospong Group Firms, one of Ghana’s most diverse holding companies with activities in several African and Asian nations, owns 0.9 percent of Access Bank Ghana.



His share in Access Bank Ghana is worth $503,730 in the open market.