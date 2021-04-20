Teraburiyele participates in two-week workshop to build capacity in Gurene language

The participants of the workshop to build capacity in Gurene language in a group photo

Source: Teraburiyele

Following the approval of Gurene language in 2020 by the Ministry of Education to be adopted as part of the Ghanaian languages, a two-week workshop has been open at the Accra College of Education East Legon to develop materials in the language based on the new standard curriculum for teaching and learning.

The workshop saw 20 resource persons who are fluent in speaking Gurene will assist participants in key areas and develop their learning capacity. Other organizations participated in the opening ceremony include Teraburiyele, a Development Oriented Organization with members at both home and Abroad.



Speaking on the history of the development of the language, Prof Avea Ephraim Nsoh explained that efforts to develop the language started in the 1920s with one Anthropologist, Captain Rattrary followed by the Catholic church in the 70s.



He added that notably among them is the late Armand Father Libel who collected folk tales which were later transcribed and formed the basis of the oral literature.



Prof. Ephraim thanked his colleagues at the University of Education Winneba for continuous effort in ensuring the new standard curriculum was a success.



Representing Teraburiyele at the event, the Farefari Chief of Greater Accra, Naba Abelemzie Jibirel Ayamga expressed appreciation about the workshop and urged for further inclusion of Gurene in the school curriculum.

Meanwhile, Dr. Samuel A. Atintono, who is the Principal of Accra College of Education as well as the language expert, and coordinator in his welcome address, expressed his appreciation to government, resource persons and the participants, especially Terabuuriyele for their support in dedicating time to be present at the workshop.



Two representatives from NaCCA admonished the participants to ensure that they develop high quality materials that follow the standard based curriculum for the appropriate grades or levels.



The chairman in the Diaspora of Teraburiyelle Gabriel Agambila appealed to the organisers to hold more workshops in order to contribute and solve issues that may arise.



“We are appealing to our members worldwide to contact the local brunch in Ghana to contribute to the ongoing workshop which will last close to two weeks,” Gabriel urged