Terabuuriyele appeals for more help to promote Grune language

Terabuuriyele is appealing for more support

Source: Terabuuriyele

Gabriel Agambila, the Chairman of the diaspora branch of the Terabuuriyele has appealed for more support for the organization to complete some projects it has embarked on.

The organization is on mission to promote the teaching of the Grune language and has made some giant strides in this regard but to attain their ultimate goal, they will need some support and Gabriel Agambilla has made clarion call on persons of Frafra descent to contribute toward the project.



He expressed gratitude to those who have already supported the organization and urged others to emulate their actions.



“I want to thank all the resource persons putting up the materials together for the teaching of the Grune language. Work started two weeks ago and should have ended last week but there has been the need to extend the training for an extra one week.



“This calls for more support to meet the demands of the additional week. The Chairman of theTerabuuriyele therefore appeals to the Grune speaking community world-wide to come to the aid of the resource personnel who had to do an extra week.

He added that the project has so far been wholly funded by theTerabuuriyele and Bonaboto groups and will need extra help to realize their dream of making sure that the language is examinable in schools.



“Terabuuriyelle raised GHC8,100 and Bonaboto also raised GHC7500. We are appealing to our people both home and abroad to help in settling the huge cost that needs to be settled at the end of the week” the Chairman concluded.



Last month, the group held a workshop to train persons on how to speak the language fluently the Grune language.