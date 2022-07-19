Terrorism threatens cross border trade - Peace Council

File Photo: The have been threats of terrorism in the sub-region in recent times

Source: GNA

The heightened activities of terrorism and violent extremism coupled with the political instability in neighbouring countries in recent times threatens cross border trade and economic activities.

Mr Ali Anankpieng, the Upper East Regional Executive Secretary, National Peace Council (NPC), said “the threats and risks are becoming more pronounced and there is the need to prevent a spillover which could have dare consequences on the growth of the economy.



“For instance, in May just around our borders in Togo, there were some attacks, in Burkina Faso, the attacks are quite frequent and if we do not prevent it, it could affect trade and livelihoods of people,” he added.



Mr Anankpieng was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a three-day training workshop organised for some Small and Medium Enterprises operators at Paga in the Kassena-Nankana West District.



It was organised by the NPC with funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as part of efforts to equip cross border traders with early warning signs of terrorism and violent extremism and how to engage stakeholders to prevent spillover.



The Executive Secretary noted that apart from the Sahelian region, which provided huge market opportunities for the country, the economic activities involving cross border trading had significantly boosted the growth of local businesses and improved livelihoods.

However, he said, the recent political turbulence and activities by terrorists at the country’s borders put the security of the country at risk and could compel government to enforce restrictions that could affect trade along the borders and put pressure on the economy.



Within the first weeks of July 2022 alone, two terrorists’ attacks were recorded near Ghana’s borders at Mognori in Bawku and Paga and the situation was not only putting fear in residents in the border towns but scaring people from transacting their business across the border.



“For instance, during the peak of COVID when all the borders were closed, many traders suffered, so if Ghana perceives the threats are becoming more heightened whether from Togo or Burkina Faso, we could put a lot of pressure on the borders that could affect trade.



“If you look at countries that are already affected by terrorism like Nigeria and others, trade has been affected, even the rail lines between Kaduna and Abuja are virtually not patronized because of the threats of violent extremism. So, if we lose our guard in Ghana, trade between the Sahelian countries and Ghana will become difficult,” he said.



Mr Anankpieng said communities and persons especially those living and trading through and along the borders needed to be sensitized to play active roles to prevent spillover and identify early threats to sustain the stability of the country.

“We need the business operators to know that while they are pursuing their livelihood, they should take their security paramount because without security or secure space, they cannot go on with their business,” he said.



Mr Gerard Ataogye, the District Chief Executive for Kassena-Nankana West noted that violent extremism was “eating deep into our peaceful and loving country” and urged all stakeholders to work together to prevent the country from being plunged into instability.



The training brought together traders along the chain of vegetables, livestock, meat, provisions, transport, currency exchange and border agents among others.



The training was part of a project dubbed, “building resilience of youth and women-led MSEs through innovative and digitalization for green and inclusive recovery”, aimed at reinforcing the sector to flourish in a green, inclusive and equitable manner.