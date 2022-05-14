Tex Styles Ghana unveils GTP Adepa

Illustrative photo

Source: GNA

GTP, Ghana’s timeless fabric producer, styling customers and clients for more than five decades, has relaunched its heritage print- GTP Adepa.

GTP Adepa Premium is basked with the touch of intricate colourful designs, in its authentic original designs, with improved fabric quality and pure elegance.



Through Adepa Premium, GTP’s most celebrated fabric offering- Tex Styles Ghana - is to “bring African premium fashion to the world”, presenting customers and designers with colourful patterns and motifs, appealing to the traditional matured woman, while attracting new generation of women with discerning taste for real African prints.



Speaking with customers during the trade launch in Accra, the Sales Director, Emmanuel Kissi, stated: “We have invested in a technology, improving lead times for the Adepa Premium Collection to meet customers’ demands in designs and colours that all fashion designers and lovers of originality will yearn for.



"We are transforming from merely a textile manufacturer to a life-style brand, designing fabrics with the final customer in mind- Adepa Premium is the first of many more refining collections to come.”



GTP Adepa Premium is showcasing its intricate designs and patterns through an online campaign on all its digital platforms, expressing the varied creations to inspire designers to fashion out timeless, stylish pieces for all clients on all occasions, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday said.

It urged patrons to contact 050 9940 949 to make a purchase or text 0242426164 to get a beautiful Adepa Premium fabric.











