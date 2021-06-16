Thank you Ghana

Minsiter for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: Samuel Abu Jinapor

On behalf of the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, I wish to express my profound gratitude to the multitudes of people who participated in the national exercise of planting at least five (5) million trees on the Green Ghana Day.

Indeed, provisional reports from the Forestry Commission indicate that this target was exceeded. We are particularly grateful to the President of the Republic, H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, for his foresight and support throughout the planning and execution of this ambitious national undertaking.



We are thankful to the Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia for his support and participation in the exercise. The gratitude of the nation goes to the following personalities for their exemplary leadership in supporting and planting trees on the Green Ghana Day:- Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin; the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah; the Chairman and Members of the Council of State; the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin; the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II; the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu; the President and Members of the National House of Chiefs; Colleague Ministers of State; Members of Parliament; Members of the Diplomatic Corps; the Clergy; Civil Society Organizations (CSOs); Members of the Security Services; staff of various ministries; staff and students of the Ghana Education Service; Corporate Ghana.



Above all, we thank the ordinary citizens and residents of Ghana for their overwhelming co-operation and participation in this national exercise.



Finally, I wish to thank the Forestry Commission led by its hardworking Chief Executive Officer, Mr. John Allotey, as well as the National Planning Committee, Chaired by Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio, MP, Deputy Minister Designate and the staff of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, without whom we could not have achieved this feat which has received worldwide attention.



I wish to encourage everyone who planted a seedling to nurture it.

Green Ghana Day, June 11, is just the beginning of a long-term Green Ghana Project to restore the lost forest cover of our country. While we say thank you to all and sundry, we wish to reaffirm our commitment to ensure the survival of the trees planted as we continue to enhance ongoing afforestation programmes.



We also wish to extend our special appreciation to the institutions and individuals who contributed in cash and in kind to make the Green Ghana Day a great success.



Green Ghana; Let’s go planting!!!



I thank you all.