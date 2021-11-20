The 'Agyenkwa Budget' is an inspiring budget - John Kumah

Dr. John Kumah is a Deputy Minister of Finance

The government's 2022 budget is before parliament

The e-levy is among the main highlights of the budget



The budget is code-named the Agyenkwa Budget



A Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. John Kumah, has described the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy that was recently read in parliament as the most inspiring budget he has ever seen.



According to him, the mere fact that the budget, which is code-named the Agyenkwa Budget, makes adequate provisions for young people to become more entrepreneurial, it makes it even more inspiring.



“The Agyenkwa budget is one of the inspiring budgets that for me, Ghana needs at this particular time. And the focus, as has been espoused, is to help Ghana transition from the socialist welfare mentality of government do for us, to a more entrepreneurial state where we empower young people to become innovative and creative, and help them create opportunities for themselves.

“And, this is the first time I have seen real commitment of financial resources and allocation being made for young people, in terms of the quantum to be able to create jobs for themselves,” he said.



Dr. John Kumah was speaking on the Saturday, November 20, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Earlier in the week, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, was in parliament to deliver the statement of the 2022 budget, as part of his constitutional mandate.



Parliament is expected to start debating the contents of the budget from Tuesday, November 23, 2021.



