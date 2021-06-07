The All-African Student Union commemorates African Students’ Day

Secretary-General of AASU, Peter Kodjie

Source: All-African Student Union

The All-Africa Students Union has set 16th June 2021 for its maiden African Students’ Conclave. The virtual event is part of activities to commemorate African Students’ Day.

June 16 was declared African Student’s Day at the 6th Ordinary Congress of the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1982.



The day was instituted in honour of students who were massacred, maimed, and displaced during the Soweto uprising in 1976 by the oppressive apartheid system in South Africa as well as all African students who have been victims of violence.



This year, the African Students’ Day will provide a platform for deep reflections on the history and future of student activism in Africa.



Alive to the realities of contemporary challenges confronting education in Africa, the Conclave hopes to convene student and youth leaders, governments and international development partners to deliberate on critical policies on access, quality education and youth development.

Additionally, the African Students’ Conclave will present an opportunity to discuss how student unions can effectively demand accountability from their respective governments. The event shall also highlight the contributions of students’ activism to local, national, and continental development.



Patrons across the continent shall also discuss the adoption of an African Students’ Rights Charter. The Charter provides the first comprehensive account of students’ rights and protection in Africa. This is critical towards safeguarding the interests of students and the youth more broadly.



The African Students’ Conclave is open to all in Africa and the diaspora.